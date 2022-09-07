YooShi (YOOSHI) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $41.20 million and $583,011.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00876079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016467 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
