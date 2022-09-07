Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

