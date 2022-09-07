Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,744 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KNX opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

