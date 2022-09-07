Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Syneos Health worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

