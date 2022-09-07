Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

