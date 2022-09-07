Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

