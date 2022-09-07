Zacks Small Cap Comments on Appili Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:APL)

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

