ZClassic Price Down 8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $215,696.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00307793 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00121455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

