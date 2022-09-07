ZCore Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ZCore has a market cap of $44,666.87 and approximately $391.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00098342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00264945 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027222 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

