Zebi Token (ZEBI) Hits Market Cap of $70,835.91

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $70,835.91 and approximately $287.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.
About Zebi Token
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
