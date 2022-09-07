ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $201.18 million and $267,575.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

