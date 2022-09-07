Zero Price Down 16.1% This Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $95,787.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00308111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00121246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00078264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,862,416 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

