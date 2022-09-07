ZeroSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $540,479.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $540,479.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

