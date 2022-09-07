Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $415,694.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

