Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0348 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $461.79 million and approximately $106.97 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00499773 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.59 or 0.01851130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00239356 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,555,507,325 coins and its circulating supply is 13,264,040,172 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.