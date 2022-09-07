ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Cap of $23.06 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $23.06 million and $4,922.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00874509 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016245 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
