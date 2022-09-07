ZINC (ZINC) Price Up 69.9% This Week

ZINC (ZINC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $4,671.53 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

