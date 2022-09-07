Zipmex (ZMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,651.00

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Zipmex has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $26,651.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zipmex

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

