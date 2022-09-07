ZoidPay Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $38.76 million and $61,229.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030557 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00042677 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

