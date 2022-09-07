ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $179,230.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 237,255,858 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
