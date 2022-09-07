ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $179,230.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00854396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015946 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 237,255,858 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

