Zoracles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,158.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $463,595.41 and $46,158.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $84.86 or 0.00450543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030559 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043104 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00086858 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles (ZORA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.

Zoracles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

