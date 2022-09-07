Zscaler (ZS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

