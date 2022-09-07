ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $247,120.77 and approximately $526.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00769610 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

