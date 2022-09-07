Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10.
Several brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
