Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 49.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zumiez by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

