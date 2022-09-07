Zyro (ZYRO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $145,898.88

Zyro (ZYRO) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Zyro has a market capitalization of $145,898.88 and $262,981.00 worth of Zyro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zyro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zyro has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zyro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00135200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022864 BTC.

About Zyro

ZYRO is a coin. Zyro’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Zyro is zyro.finance.

Buying and Selling Zyro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zyro is a decentralized trading protocol on zilliqa, developed by core members of zilliqa community. Zyro token is the governance token of zyro protocol, holders will be able to vote for future roadmap of the protocol and the way the protocol manage it’s assets with their tokens. Zyro protocol allows participants to mine zyro tokens by providing liquidity, trading, promoting or simply holding. Zyro increases the efficiency and lowers the fees of trading by using a much high-performance underlying public chain-zilliqa. It made frictionless, high-frequency trading possible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zyro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zyro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zyro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zyro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zyro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.