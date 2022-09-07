ZYX 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ZYX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ZYX has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008884 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002729 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX (ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
