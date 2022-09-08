0x (ZRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.94 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $242.93 million and $14.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

