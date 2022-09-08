1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 703.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.