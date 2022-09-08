105 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,197.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,189.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,074.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.01 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

