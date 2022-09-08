12Ships (TSHP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,888.00

12Ships (TSHP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $142,176.66 and $12,888.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

12Ships Profile

12Ships is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,956,890,689 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12. The official website for 12Ships is 12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

