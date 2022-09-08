1,320 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,467,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

PNQI stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $115.93 and a 12 month high of $257.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.