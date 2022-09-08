160,000 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.36% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

