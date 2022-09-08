1,876 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,689,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of BXP opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

