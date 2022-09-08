1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $15.61 Million

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $7,506.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

