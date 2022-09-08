1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Hits $69.29

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $11,177.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.29 or 0.00359777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005855 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086383 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

