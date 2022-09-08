2,350 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,695,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

