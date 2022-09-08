23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 5.8%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 3.30 and last traded at 3.29. Approximately 53,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,676,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.26.

Insider Activity at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

