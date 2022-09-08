264,349 Shares in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Republic First Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.00.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
