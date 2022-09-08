2,993 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in PACCAR by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.57 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

