2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.68

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 14162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $588.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 399,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

