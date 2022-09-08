32,504 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.16. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.