36,506 Shares in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

GRX stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

