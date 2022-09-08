40,371 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 398,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 742,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,611 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Cowen raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $33.97 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

