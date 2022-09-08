4,373 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,496,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.