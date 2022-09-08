4,415 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,496,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

