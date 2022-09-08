470,357 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 470,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,557 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after acquiring an additional 184,397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 187,893 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AVAV stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

