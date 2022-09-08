4ART Coin (4ART) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,358.00

4ART Coin (4ART) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, 4ART Coin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. 4ART Coin has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4ART Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

About 4ART Coin

4ART Coin (4ART) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4ART Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4ART Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.