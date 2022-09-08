51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 34.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

