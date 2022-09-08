7,377 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

