888tron (888) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,546.00

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. 888tron has a market cap of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 888tron coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 888tron alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016881 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pay It Now (PIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetaGO (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETH Fan Token (EFT) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 888tron

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The official message board for 888tron is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0.

888tron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octocoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It was launched on BTC Talk on Mar 08, 2014 at 18:08 (UTC) and later abandoned by it's original developer of the same name. On Nov 11, 2015 a new developer steps up and released an updated client, thus reviving Octocoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 888tron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 888tron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 888tron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 888tron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.